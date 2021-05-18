Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans want to end $300 unemployment bonus

(Koster, Brian | WOIO)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: May. 18, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republicans say they want to end the $300-per-week federal unemployment supplement because it hurts businesses that are struggling to fill vacancies as customers return amid loosened coronavirus restrictions.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Sen. Howard Marklein, chairman of the Legislature’s budget committee, called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to support the bill they unveiled Tuesday with the support of a couple of Wisconsin business owners.

Wisconsin trade groups, the state chamber of commerce and local chambers have also called on Evers to scale back unemployment benefits.

Evers could veto the bill should it pass the GOP-controlled Legislature.

