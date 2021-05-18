SHOWER, STORM CHANCES ALMOST EVERY DAY

We’re heading into an unsettled stretch of weather. Look for occasional showers and thunderstorms from tonight through Friday. While Saturday is probably dry, more showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. For now, our severe weather outlook over the next several days looks LOW, but we’ll keep a close eye on it.

On a more positive note, we could really use the rain. Perhaps these various rounds of rain through early next week will put a dent in the moderate drought conditions we have across eastern Wisconsin. From now through Friday, most areas should receive at least 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. It’s looking like the Sun-Mon system may bring double that.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SSW 15-25+ KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. A rumble of thunder? Rather mild. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional, light showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Slightly humid and breezy. Scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. Stray T’shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy and not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

MONDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then partly sunny. HIGH: 80

