Advertisement

SHOWER, STORM CHANCES ALMOST EVERY DAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re heading into an unsettled stretch of weather. Look for occasional showers and thunderstorms from tonight through Friday. While Saturday is probably dry, more showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. For now, our severe weather outlook over the next several days looks LOW, but we’ll keep a close eye on it.

On a more positive note, we could really use the rain. Perhaps these various rounds of rain through early next week will put a dent in the moderate drought conditions we have across eastern Wisconsin. From now through Friday, most areas should receive at least 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. It’s looking like the Sun-Mon system may bring double that.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

WEDNESDAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SSW 15-25+ KTS WAVES: 2-5′

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. A rumble of thunder? Rather mild. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional, light showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Slightly humid and breezy. Scattered showers, a few storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. Stray T’shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy and not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

MONDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Chance of a morning shower, then partly sunny. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Two Rivers Police: Manitowoc man arrested, awaiting formal charges following death of 17-year-old
Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Photo provided by Green Bay Police
Green Bay police search for missing child

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers expected throughout the evening
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers expected throughout the evening
May 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Unsettled stretch
First Alert Weather
RAIN SHOWERS ARRIVE LATER TODAY
May 18 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next rain chance