RAIN SHOWERS ARRIVE LATER TODAY

We’ll see another afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s... perhaps some 80s west of the Fox Cities. 60s can be expected towards the Lakeshore. Also, the wind is going to get stronger into the afternoon. Southeast winds off of Lake Michigan may gust up to 25 mph.

Clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Showers will be possible SOUTHWEST of the Fox Cities late this afternoon. Additional showers will spread into northeast Wisconsin including the Fox Valley by 8 p.m. to Midnight.

We’re heading into an unsettled stretch of weather. Look for occasional showers and thunderstorms from tomorrow through Friday. While Saturday looks dry, more showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. For now, our severe weather outlook over the next several days looks LOW, but we’ll keep a close eye on it.

On a more positive note, we could really use the rain. Perhaps these various rounds of rain through early next week will put a dent in the moderate drought conditions we have across eastern Wisconsin. From now through Friday, most areas should receive at least 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. It’s looking like the Sun-Mon system may bring double that.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY

TODAY: SE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNEDAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

TODAY: Increasing clouds, warm, and turning breezy. Late showers SOUTH. HIGH: 76 (60s by the lake)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Rather mild. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional, light showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, slightly humid and breezy. Chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. Stray shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy and not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

MONDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

