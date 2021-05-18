Advertisement

Police investigation underway in Two Rivers

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A police investigation is underway in Two Rivers.

The scene is located in the 1800 block of 28th Street.

Police tape has been put up outside a home in the neighborhood located west of the East Twin River.

The intersection of School and 28th Street is closed.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. Police have not given us information on what happened at the home. Kristyn Allen will have live reports on Action 2 News This Morning.

