Police investigation underway in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A police investigation is underway in Two Rivers.

The scene is located in the 1800 block of 28th Street.

Police tape has been put up outside a home in the neighborhood located west of the East Twin River.

The intersection of School and 28th Street is closed.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. Police have not given us information on what happened at the home. Kristyn Allen will have live reports on Action 2 News This Morning.

@TwoRiversPolice are investigating an incident at a home on the 1800 block of 28th street. An officer tells me that a suspect is possibly being interviewed at the Manitowoc PD. pic.twitter.com/lXYOZ5oJw7 — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) May 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.