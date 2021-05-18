Investigators: Menasha mill fire not caused by “act of nature”

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire investigators say the blaze at the old Whiting Paper Mill in Menasha was not caused by an act of nature.

Investigators are following up on “several leads” and are asking for people to report tips to police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

A massive fire ripped through the abandoned mill, located at 100 River Street, on May 2.

The city has declared the former mill as blighted property.

Police had responded to the building over the past several years for reports of trespassers. It’s unknown if there’s a connection between trespassers and the fire.

Action 2 News reported Monday that taxpayers may be on the hook for demolition of the building. The city issued its raze order on May 5th.

In a memo obtained by Action 2 News, the city states that owner Danz Real Estate, LLC has “no ability or plans to undertake any work associated to the site including securing the premise or undertaking the razing of the building.”

The memo states no taxes have been paid since 2017 and no utilities have been paid since 2016. This debt comes to roughly $700,000, according to city records.

Further action will require a council vote, but city officials seem confident they the initial investment to clean up the property will come back through a redevelopment agreement.

If you have information about the fire, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.