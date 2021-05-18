Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Reedsville ranch joins national life-skills program

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A local ranch that helps to mentor children and teens recently earned certification in the Stable Moments program, which will help children learn life skills for healthy transitions into adulthood.

This is not a riding program but builds life skills literally from the ground up.

Crossfire Ranch executive director Heidi Gossen talked with our Chris Roth about how Stable Moments is similar to what the ranch is already doing and how it differs.

Learn more about the ranch and its programs at crossfireranch.org.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Two Rivers Police: Manitowoc man arrested, awaiting formal charges following death of 17-year-old
Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Photo provided by Green Bay Police
Green Bay police search for missing child

Latest News

Charges dropped against former Gillett mayor
Charges dropped against former Gillett mayor
Investigators: Menasha mill fire not caused by “act of nature”
Investigators: Menasha mill fire not caused by “act of nature”
New details released in Two Rivers death investigation
New details released in Two Rivers death investigation
Evers offers $100M to improve broadband internet access
Evers offers $100M to improve broadband internet access
Rides inspected at Bay Beach
Rides inspected at Bay Beach