INCREASING AFTERNOON CLOUDS, FOLLOWED BY SHOWERS

Did you enjoy yesterday’s warm weather? We’re anticipating another day with afternoon high temperatures in the 70s, with some 60s towards the lakeshore. Also, the wind is going to get stronger into the afternoon. Southeast winds off of Lake Michigan may gust up to 25 mph.

Skies will be mainly sunny this morning, but clouds will be increasing through the afternoon. Showers will be possible SOUTHWEST of the Fox Cities late in the day. Additional showers will spread into northeast Wisconsin overnight.

We’re heading into an unsettled stretch of weather. Look for occasional showers and thunderstorms from tomorrow through Friday. While Saturday looks dry, more showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. For now, our severe weather outlook over the next several days looks LOW, but we’ll keep a close eye on it... On a more positive note, we could really use the rain. Perhaps these various rounds of rain through early next week will put a dent in the moderate drought conditions we have across eastern Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNEDAY: S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Warm and breezy. Late showers SOUTHWEST of Appleton. HIGH: 76 (60s by the lake)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Scattered showers. Rather mild. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Thunder possible. HIGH: 72 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, slightly humid and breezy. Chance of a shower or a thunderstorm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Warm and humid. Showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, breezy and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Breezy and not as warm. Showers and thunderstorms develop. HIGH: 74 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.