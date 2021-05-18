Green Bay police search for missing child

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is attempting to locate 12-year-old Freddrick J. Love-Kennedy.

Police tell Action 2 News Freddrick was last seen on Friday, May 14th, in the afternoon near the 1800 block of August Street. Officers say he has not been in communication with family since May 14th and was not in school this week.

Freddrick is described 5′06″ and 200 pounds. See his picture at the top of this article.

If you have information that can assist in locating Freddrick, please call Green Bay police at (920) 448-3200.

