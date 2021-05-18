Advertisement

Fully vaccinated woman with health issues dies of COVID-19

Dr. Lisa VanHoose from the University of Louisiana of Monroe, and Grambling State University...
Dr. Lisa VanHoose from the University of Louisiana of Monroe, and Grambling State University professors Dr. Meg Brown and Dr. Jacqueline Harris were appointed to the state's newly formed COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman who was fully vaccinated has died of coronavirus complications, according to her sons who say her underlying health conditions likely made her more vulnerable to infection.

Seventy-five-year-old Olivia Kingree had diabetes and a kidney condition, among other health issues. She died Sunday while in hospice at a Madison nursing home.

One son, Dr. Seth Kingree, says the combination of medications she was taking impaired her immune response to the vaccine, so she probably did not produce as many antibodies.

