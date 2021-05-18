Eagle Tower opening date set at Peninsula State Park

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The $3.5 million observation tower at Peninsula State Park in Door County opens to the public next week, on Wednesday, May 19.

The Department of Natural Resources announced the opening of the Eagle Tower, replacing the once iconic tower that was taken down in 2016. That tower was closed in 2015 because it was structurally unsafe. The years and weather took a toll on the wood of the tower built in 1932 to replace the original Eagle Tower built in 1914.

This new Eagle Tower is 60 feet high with 100 steps, or visitors can follow an 850-foot canopy walk to the top. Standing on a bluff, it puts the observation deck 253 feet above the Bay of Green Bay and promises panoramic views of the park, islands and Upper Michigan shoreline.

Access to Eagle Tower is free with a park admission pass.

The observation tower is part of a “major transformation” the DNR announced for Peninsula State Park, including the resurfacing of 400 campsites, new drinking fountains, and new restroom facilities.

Unwilling to see their park without an observation tower, Friends of Peninsula State Park raised $750,000 towards the project.

