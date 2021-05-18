Advertisement

Dodge County residents lose thousands to grandparents scam

(WIFR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County’s sheriff warns that the grandparents scam is making the rounds again, based on complaints he’s receiving. Sheriff Dale Schmidt says people in the county have lost hundreds and even thousands of dollars, even though it’s a scam that’s been publicly exposed for years.

A scammer calls their intended victim and claims to be their grandchild or claims to be calling about their grandchild, maybe posing as a law enforcement officer or court official or a doctor or hospital official.

The callers tend to use high pressure tactics and do their best to alarm the grandparent and appeal to their concern for their family. They don’t want to give the grandparent a chance to stop and think rationally. Rather, they need to wire money or get prepaid gift cards or debit cards immediately.

Their “grandchild” is hysterical, panicking, crying about being in an accident or legal trouble and they don’t want their parents to find out. A “police officer” or “doctor” gives a sense of urgency: Their grandchild is in serious legal trouble, maybe even jailed in a foreign country, or they were in an accident and the parents can’t be reached.

Schmidt urges people to share this information with older family members to make sure they’re aware of this scam. He offers these tips to avoid being a victim:

  • Don’t panic. Don’t react quickly. Take time to think.
  • Ask the caller questions that an imposter couldn’t possibly know or answer (some scammers get information about their victims from social media)
  • Never wire money based on a phone call
  • Remember that jails, attorneys, court systems and hospitals don’t accept gift cards as payment

