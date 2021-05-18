Charges dismissed against former Gillett mayor in theft case

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges have been dropped against the former mayor of Gillett in a felony theft case.

Oconto County District Attorney Edward D. Burke requested charges be dropped against James Beaton because the state cannot meet its burden of proof. The court dismissed the case without prejudice. That means the dismissal is not permanent and the case can be brought back to court.

Beaton had been scheduled to stand trial in June on 13 felony theft counts. He was accused of embezzling funds from a funeral home. According to the criminal complaint, the previous owner of Legacy Funeral Chapel told investigators that Beaton took out a $32,000 credit card and a $35,000 line of credit in the name of Kuehl Funeral Home.

Beaton pleaded not guilty to the charges. He’s filed a civil suit against Legacy Funeral Chapel and Kuehl Funeral Home, according to online court records.

Beaton mounted a successful write-in campaign to be elected mayor of Gillett in 2018.

The next year, the city council asked him to resign, saying he didn’t meet the residency requirement. Beaton eventually stepped down.

[Full Disclosure: In 2018, WBAY parent company Gray Television Group, Inc. filed a civil lawsuit against Beaton and Legacy Funeral Chapel Inc. Gray Television doing business as WBAY was awarded a $11,916.43 settlement. It was paid in full on Nov. 27, 2019.]

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.