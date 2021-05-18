Bay Beach rides inspected ahead of summer season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State inspectors arrived in Green Bay Tuesday to examine the rides at Bay Beach Amusement Park ahead of the summer season.

The park has already been open on weekends during the month of May, but it will be open daily starting next week.

Safety teams are hard at work to make sure everyone can enjoy the rides without worry.

“We’re looking at nuts and bolts, ensuring things are uniform. Ensuring all belts are tight, ensuring the rides operate smoothly, so looking at chains and axles. But for the most part, what the maintenance was like during the year, and the ride history,” said Dawn Crim, Secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services.

The park is also celebrating 10 years since the arrival of the Zippin Pippin roller coaster, and will have unlimited rides on Friday night.

