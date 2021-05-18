Band featured in “Titanic” to headline inaugural Fox Cities Irish Fest

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities will celebrate all things Irish at a new live music festival.

The inaugural Irish Fest of the Fox Cities will be held at Jones Park in Appleton on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, September 18.

Gaelic Storm and Skerryvore will perform.

Gaelic Storm is known for traditional Irish music and Celtic rock. They rose to fame with the movie “Titanic.” They appeared in the epic drama and their music was on the soundtrack. They’ll play the main stage on Friday and Saturday.

Skerryvore is from the UK. They’ve played festivals across the world. They’ll play Friday and Saturday.

Several Midwest-based Celtic bands will perform on the stages. The lineup is to be announced.

In addition to music, the festival will have food, children’s activities and Gaelic sports.

Hours for Friday are 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Hours for Saturday are 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

TICKET INFO: https://www.irishfestfoxcities.com/

