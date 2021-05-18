Advertisement

Band featured in “Titanic” to headline inaugural Fox Cities Irish Fest

Irish Fest of the Fox Cities
Irish Fest of the Fox Cities(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Cities will celebrate all things Irish at a new live music festival.

The inaugural Irish Fest of the Fox Cities will be held at Jones Park in Appleton on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, September 18.

Gaelic Storm and Skerryvore will perform.

Gaelic Storm is known for traditional Irish music and Celtic rock. They rose to fame with the movie “Titanic.” They appeared in the epic drama and their music was on the soundtrack. They’ll play the main stage on Friday and Saturday.

Skerryvore is from the UK. They’ve played festivals across the world. They’ll play Friday and Saturday.

Several Midwest-based Celtic bands will perform on the stages. The lineup is to be announced.

In addition to music, the festival will have food, children’s activities and Gaelic sports.

Hours for Friday are 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Hours for Saturday are 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

TICKET INFO: https://www.irishfestfoxcities.com/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Young man shot and killed in Two Rivers
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 vaccinations continue slowing; new cases, deaths, hospitalizations plunge

Latest News

May 18 birthday club
May 18 Birthday Club
Family Services’ Crisis Center moving to new location in Green Bay
May 17 Birthday Club
May 17 Birthday Club
Paradise North Distillery
Green Bay’s first distillery of spirits to offer tastings, tours