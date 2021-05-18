Arrest made in Green Bay El Ranchito robbery
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a Green Bay convenience store.
Police tell Action 2 News Walter Gant, 61, was arrested Monday. He’s due in court Tuesday afternoon.
Police have recommended a charge of felony Armed Robbery.
Investigators say Gant held up El Ranchito Convenience Store on Webster Avenue on Sunday, May 16.
A store employee told Action 2 News that the suspect pointed a knife at a female employee and held her close while he made demands.
Gant allegedly got away with some cash.
