Advertisement

Arrest made in Green Bay El Ranchito robbery

Walter Gant
Walter Gant(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a Green Bay convenience store.

Police tell Action 2 News Walter Gant, 61, was arrested Monday. He’s due in court Tuesday afternoon.

Police have recommended a charge of felony Armed Robbery.

Investigators say Gant held up El Ranchito Convenience Store on Webster Avenue on Sunday, May 16.

A store employee told Action 2 News that the suspect pointed a knife at a female employee and held her close while he made demands.

Gant allegedly got away with some cash.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
A police investigation on 28th Street in Two Rivers. May 18, 2021.
Young man shot and killed in Two Rivers
Coronavirus generic
COVID-19 vaccinations continue slowing; new cases, deaths, hospitalizations plunge

Latest News

James Beaton
Charges dismissed against former Gillett mayor in theft case
Dr. Lisa VanHoose from the University of Louisiana of Monroe, and Grambling State University...
Fully vaccinated woman with health issues dies of COVID-19
The view from the top of the new Eagle Tower.
Eagle Tower opening date set at Peninsula State Park
Dodge County residents lose thousands to grandparents scam