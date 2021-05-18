Public asked to shape future of Appleton Public Library

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Appleton announced plans back in September to upgrade its public library. Now the city wants community members to give their input as the design comes together.

“Day in and day out, we’re increasingly struggling to serve the community’s needs and expectations, and so this is a really exciting time,” said Appleton Public Library Director Colleen Rortvedt.

For more than a decade, Appleton has been looking at ways to upgrade the public library. Now the project is gaining traction.

“It feels wonderful. It feels really wonderful,” said Rortvedt.

A roughly $26 million budget has been approved by the city council, and Skidmore, Owings, and Merrill has been selected for design and engineering services.

“They have started with analysis of the existing structure, because one of the things we’re looking at with this library project is the possibility of using part or all of the existing building as a component of the redesign,” said Mayor Jake Woodford.

“While we haven’t made any decisions about if it’s a renovation or a new library, we had kind of kept that door open,” said Rortvedt. “We are really happy with what we’re seeing with the building condition assessment reports.”

Rortvedt and Woodford want to make sure the public is involved as things move forward.

The city is currently taking applications for those interested in joining a new Library Building Project advisory committee, which will provide initial input and design feedback.

“Ultimately this is a public building, this belongs to the community, this belongs to all of us here in the City of Appleton,” said Woodford, “and we want to make sure we’re doing a project that reflects the needs of the community.”

Applications for the committee are due by May 24 and can be found on the city’s website.

But, for those not wanting to join, there will be other opportunities for public insight throughout the process.

“Getting that community input is going to make sure that we have the best building possible for this community decades into the future,” said Rortvedt.

Updates and more information on the building project can be found HERE.

