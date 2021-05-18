3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 3D printed pills and an asthma vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has shown us how 3D printing has moved beyond hobbies and is now building homes. It’s also playing a role in health care.

Brad says 3D printers could be used to create “customized” pills. In the video above, he explains how these could be better for you than the pills you take today. Obviously it’s not something you can do at home but it might become available at the corner drugstore.

He also tells us about a potential vaccine for asthma -- a condition that affects 340 million people around the world. Human testing may begin soon.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.