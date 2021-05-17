Advertisement

Wisconsin DOJ official alleges racial, sexual harassment

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul(WSAW)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A top administrator at the Wisconsin Department of Justice alleges that Attorney General Josh Kaul’s administration is paying her less and treating her poorly because she’s a Black woman.

Division of Law Enforcement Services Administrator Tina Virgil filed a complaint last month with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that she’s the second-lowest paid administrator in the DOJ and her salary is less than her white predecessor’s was.

She says she’s also had to contend with a hostile work environment marked by Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson’s outbursts whenever she or another woman disagrees with him.

DOJ officials say Virgil is the department’s sixth-highest paid administrator out of 10 and that the evidence doesn’t support her claims. 

