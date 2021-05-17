WARM SUNSHINE... BUT COOLER, FOGGY LAKESIDE

Summer isn’t officially here yet, but it seems like we’ll get a taste of the next season this week. Under tons of sunshine and a light south-southeast breeze, high temperatures today will be well into the 70s, with some spots over central Wisconsin reaching 80 degrees. However, along the immediate bayshore and lakeshore, temperatures will be much cooler (only 60s) with some areas of fog. That fog may spread a few miles inland if an onshore southeast breeze blows, so drivers should be alert to changing visibility.

Highs in the 70s are likely through Wednesday, with even warmer 80s heading our way during the second half of the week. Not only will it get warmer, but the humidity will increase a bit from Thursday through Saturday. You might be tempted to run your air conditioning before all too long...

While today looks dry, we will have times of showers and thunderstorms this week. Showers will be possible as soon as late tomorrow and into Tuesday evening. Since moderate drought conditions are still persisting across eastern Wisconsin, we could certainly use the rainfall. At this point, it’s difficult to say whether any severe weather is expected, however it may worth keeping a sharp eye on any storms that develop late Thursday and again late on Sunday... Stay tuned!

WINDS & WAVES:

DENSE FOG POSSIBLE ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine. Toasty warm. Cooler and foggy lakeside. HIGH: 78 (60s by the lake)

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Foggy by the lakeshore. LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers possible late, or at NIGHT. HIGH: 74 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warm. Chance of a shower or storm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, slightly humid and breezy. Late showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Early showers, then sunshine. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80

