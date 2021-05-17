Two charged in connection with 2019 murder over vape cartridges have pleas moved to summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two young men charged in connection with a Green Bay teenager’s death over THC vape cartridges in 2019 had plea hearings pushed back to summer.

Gavin Rock, 20, of De Pere, and Jarid Stevens, 22, of Oconto, are both charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery, party to the crime of 1st degree reckless homicide, and conspiracy to resist or obstruct an officer. Rock is also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.

Rock is now scheduled to enter a plea to on July 15, Stevens on August 9. The dates were set during status conferences with a Brown County judge Monday in place of their original plea hearings.

Both dates are after Jared Williquette is sentenced for the shooting. As we reported last week, Williquette, 23, will be sentenced on July 12 for being party to the crime of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. The jury found him guilty of a less serious charge than 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

According to prosecutors, the men arranged to buy THC vape cartridges from Abarca. Instead, Williquette said he pulled out his father’s gun and told Abarca this was a robbery then fired the gun when Abarca lunged at him.

Colton Kehoe, 20, the only other defendant convicted so far, is serving 18 years in prison. He’s appealing his case.

