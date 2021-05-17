Target lifts mask requirements for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WBAY) - Target is lifting masking requirements for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The retailer will no longer require masks for customers and employees who have completed their vaccinations.

“Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances,” reads a statement from Target.

Target says it strongly recommends those who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks.

The retailer will continue with enhanced cleaning measures and social distancing.

Walmart has also lifted its masking requirements for shoppers and employees who are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that it is safe for fully vaccinated people to ditch the masks in indoor and outdoor settings.

A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CDC GUIDANCE ON MASKS: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html

