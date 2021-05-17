‘Rising Phoenix’ Program expands at UWGB

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s ‘Rising Phoenix” Program is expanding statewide, providing a higher education pathway for high school students. The program offers juniors and seniors a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to earn college credit before you even graduate high school. The Rising Phoenix Program started last fall at Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. Now, in Fall 2021, it will be adding many more schools in Ashland, Shawano, Wausau, Green Bay, and Milwaukee.

“Which is really exciting to just ensure that we have this large group of students that are really having a life-changing opportunity to get a head start in college. Part of the partnership with GEAR UP is that this is offered at no cost to students or the school district, it is fully funded through the GEAR UP federal program, as well as Wisconsin GEAR UP, so that really is a great opportunity for students,” said Meagan Strehlow, Executive Director of K-12 & Community Relations, UW-Green Bay.

This newest opportunity is made possible by a collaboration with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s ‘GEAR UP’ program. Students apply their sophomore year of high school, and once they are admitted into the program, they will be dually enrolled at their high school and UW-Green Bay. Then they will eventually earn their high school diploma and a two-year Associate of Arts and Sciences degree.

“It’s really looking to provide opportunities for students who are traditionally underserved and underrepresented in higher education,” said Strehlow.

Next year, program officials said they expect about 130 students to be enrolled. The Green Bay Area Public School District will be offering this program to all four of its high schools.

“Every student that enrolls is a success, I mean it’s an excellent opportunity for students to earn 60 free college credits,” said Amy Fish, Coordinator of Community Partnership and Grants, Green Bay Area Public School District. “I am hoping that we just get, gain more interest every year for this opportunity.”

The program is offered at no cost to the students or the school district. All costs are covered by Wisconsin GEAR UP grant funding.

