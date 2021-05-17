Oshkosh Police: 1 injured following incident involving BB gun, investigation underway

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a 60-year-old man is recovering from injuries sustained by a BB gun Monday afternoon.

Officials say they are currently investigating the incident, and are calling it a disturbance.

According to Oshkosh Police, officers were called to the 3000 block of N. Main Street at about 2:24 p.m. for a weapons call. Officers were told a man had possibly been shot.

When they arrived, police say they found a physical altercation happened between several people, and a 60-year-old Oshkosh man had been injured by a BB gun.

As of this time, police say they aren’t aware of anyone else being injured during the incident, or aware of any other types of weapons which may have been used.

Police say the man was taken to an area hospital to be treated for the injuries.

No information was immediately provided regarding the type of injuries he received, or his condition.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700, or use the Relay app. You may also contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.