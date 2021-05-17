Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man has been formally charged with two felonies after allegedly attempting to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Bellevue Street on May 16 to assist members of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office after a man stated he had caught his daughter with an older man in the parking lot.

Documents state his daughter had gone “for a walk”, and was gone for an unusual amount of time, so he tracked her using a cell phone.

The complaint goes on to say she was in a parking lot, and her father saw an older man, identified as 18-year-old Austin Babbitt, of Neenah, in the back of a Toyota Camry. His daughter then left the car.

According to the daughter, Babbitt thought she was 13, not 12. Documents say she had sent an explicit video of herself to Babbitt, and offered to have sex with him.

The complaint says Babbitt drove from Neenah in an attempt to have sex with her, and officers found messaged between Babbitt and the girl going back to April 24th.

The girl did admit to police she was there to meet Babbitt in order to have sex, and Babbitt said they had only been in the back seat for a few minutes before her father had arrived.

Babbitt has been formally charged with one felony count of Child Enticement - Sexual Contact and one felony count of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime.

If convicted of both counts, the complaint states Babbitt could be fined as much as $200,000, or spend up to 65 years in prison, or both.

Online court records show Babbitt was scheduled to have an initial appearance Monday afternoon in Brown County court.

