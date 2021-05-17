Advertisement

Manitowoc mask mandate expires May 18

*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Manitowoc’s mask mandate expires at midnight. That means masks will no longer be required for city employees or citizens on city property starting Tuesday, May 18.

The Common Council will not move to extend the mandate, according to Mayor Justin Nickels.

There are some exceptions. The Manitowoc Public Library will require masks through Monday, May 24. The library board will meet to discuss the next steps.

Masks will be required on Maritime Metro Transit as it is part of the Federal Transit Authority. Riders and employees must wear them in the lobby and on busses.

Masks are required in municipal court chambers. That’s a Wisconsin Supreme Court rule.

“City employees have been asked to use common courtesy with citizens moving forward, as they are our customers and their needs and wishes always come first. If a citizen kindly asks them to wear a mask, they are asked to oblige,” Mayor Nickels writes on Facebook.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that it is safe for fully vaccinated people to ditch the masks in indoor and outdoor settings.

A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CDC GUIDANCE ON MASKS: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html

