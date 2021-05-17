INTERVIEW: Door County’s drug problem

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County supervisors are bringing the county’s drug problems into the light. Child welfare contacts are up in the past year, mostly because of calls about drugs in homes. County leaders want people to understand the problem and find help for those dealing with drug addiction.

Action 2 News talked with Capt. Carl Waterstreet of the Door County Sheriff’s Office. He believes it’s more likely that drug suppliers are coming into the county than drug rings operating within the county. He discusses what law enforcement is finding on the streets and what they’re doing to help. “We’re not immune to it just because we’re in Door County.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.