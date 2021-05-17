Green Bay’s first distillery of spirits to offer tastings, tours

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s first distiller of craft spirits is opening to the public this week.

Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road. It opens on Thursday, May 20.

The artisan distillery makes and sells hand-crafted spirits, including rum, vodka and whiskey. The drinks are named for places the owners consider to be “paradise.”

Owner Tom Feld says the distillery will offer tastings, tours and events that allow customers to learn about the distilling process.

The distillery welcomed Action 2 News This Morning inside for a look at the process. Watch the videos to learn more.

MORE INFORMATION: https://paradisenorthdistillery.com/

Paradise North Distillery opens on Thursday. It’s the first distillery in Green Bay that produces its own spirits. pic.twitter.com/mbF0Wks6ov — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) May 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.