Advertisement

Green Bay’s first distillery of spirits to offer tastings, tours

By Kristyn Allen
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s first distiller of craft spirits is opening to the public this week.

Paradise North Distillery is located at 101 Bay Beach Road. It opens on Thursday, May 20.

The artisan distillery makes and sells hand-crafted spirits, including rum, vodka and whiskey. The drinks are named for places the owners consider to be “paradise.”

Owner Tom Feld says the distillery will offer tastings, tours and events that allow customers to learn about the distilling process.

The distillery welcomed Action 2 News This Morning inside for a look at the process. Watch the videos to learn more.

MORE INFORMATION: https://paradisenorthdistillery.com/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s average of residents completing COVID-19 vaccine series falls below 20,000 for a second day, no new deaths reported
El Ranchito convenience store in Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating robbery at El Ranchito, no injuries reported
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
UPFRONT: Gallagher, Ribble sound off on Cheney’s removal from leadership position
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

Fire Danger is high across much of Wisconsin this weekend.
High fire danger across Wisconsin
The winner of the 2018 men's division crosses the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon finish line...
INTERVIEW: Race weekend for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon
License to Cruise in downtown Appleton (WBAY file photo)
License to Cruise, Octoberfest, Bazaar After Dark returning to Fox Cities
Barred Owl at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve
Heckrodt Wetland Reserve closes part of trail to protect barred owls