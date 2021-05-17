Advertisement

Finance committee to consider expanding homeless grants

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s finance committee is poised this week to consider dramatically expanding grants to help the homeless.

The Republican-controlled committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to consider a proposal in the 2021-23 state budget to pump $12.4 million into the Department of Administration’s Shelter for Homeless and Housing Grants program over the biennium.

Most of the money, about $10 million, would go to local governments and organizations to operate housing and services for the homeless.

According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, DOA estimates the additional $10 million would be enough to help another 16,500 people across the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s average of residents completing COVID-19 vaccine series falls below 20,000 for a second day, no new deaths reported
El Ranchito convenience store in Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating robbery at El Ranchito, no injuries reported
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
UPFRONT: Gallagher, Ribble sound off on Cheney’s removal from leadership position

Latest News

Jail bars
Attempted-murder suspect accused of intimidating victims with texts while jailed
Samantha Stephenson
AMBER Alert canceled after Saukville 13-year-old girl found safe
Budget committee to consider cameras for Capitol officers
Austin Babbitt
Neenah man charged with child enticement, facilitating child sex crime