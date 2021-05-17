Advertisement

Family Services’ Crisis Center moving to new location in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Family Services’ Crisis Center is moving to a new location in Green Bay.

The center’s programs will move from its downtown location to a new state-of-the-art facility at 3150 Gershwin Drive. The move is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.

The Crisis Center will be part of the Community Treatment Center campus. The Crisis Center says it offers an “abundance of natural light – a feature the Crisis Center team believes will promote peace and healing for the people they serve from the moment they arrive.”

The Crisis Center number will remain the same. Call 920-436-8888 to speak to a counselor.

Services will remain in tact during the move, but counselors will make house calls during the transition.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crisis Center counselors helped more than 21,000 callers and about 4,200 people in person.

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin is a partner of Brown County Human Services.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s average of residents completing COVID-19 vaccine series falls below 20,000 for a second day, no new deaths reported
El Ranchito convenience store in Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating robbery at El Ranchito, no injuries reported
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
UPFRONT: Gallagher, Ribble sound off on Cheney’s removal from leadership position
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

May 17 Birthday Club
May 17 Birthday Club
Paradise North Distillery
Green Bay’s first distillery of spirits to offer tastings, tours
Fire Danger is high across much of Wisconsin this weekend.
High fire danger across Wisconsin
The winner of the 2018 men's division crosses the Cellcom Green Bay Marathon finish line...
INTERVIEW: Race weekend for Cellcom Green Bay Marathon