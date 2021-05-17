Family Services’ Crisis Center moving to new location in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Family Services’ Crisis Center is moving to a new location in Green Bay.

The center’s programs will move from its downtown location to a new state-of-the-art facility at 3150 Gershwin Drive. The move is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.

The Crisis Center will be part of the Community Treatment Center campus. The Crisis Center says it offers an “abundance of natural light – a feature the Crisis Center team believes will promote peace and healing for the people they serve from the moment they arrive.”

The Crisis Center number will remain the same. Call 920-436-8888 to speak to a counselor.

Services will remain in tact during the move, but counselors will make house calls during the transition.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Crisis Center counselors helped more than 21,000 callers and about 4,200 people in person.

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin is a partner of Brown County Human Services.

