COVID-19 vaccinations continue slowing; new cases, deaths, hospitalizations plunge

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Even as more governments and businesses ease mask requirements, fewer people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Wisconsin is also seeing less of an impact from the virus if Monday’s numbers are an indication.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported just 116 new coronavirus cases -- the first time that metric was below 200 since March 8, but we had to go all the way back to April 13, 2020, to find fewer cases. Wisconsin is averaging 424 cases per day, its lowest point in two months. Positive test results came from only 27 of the state’s 72 counties, and 16 of those had just 1 or 2 new cases.

The state didn’t report any COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row. The death toll held at 6,958 lives lost. The 7-day average was unchanged at 8 deaths per day, and the death rate held steady at 1.15% of all coronavirus cases.

We often see a Monday slump as counties send their reports to the state after the weekend, and the state experienced data issues Saturday and Sunday. We don’t know if these factor in to Monday’s low numbers, but the positivity rate includes tests that came in before the weekend, and the DHS reports that metric’s 7-day average fell to 2.8%. That’s the lowest positivity rate since March 30; at that time, it was climbing from a low of 2.0%.

Twenty-seven hospitalizations for COVID-19 were reported between Sunday and Monday mornings. That less than half of the 7-day average of 60 hospitalizations per day. We’ll update current hospitalizations later in this article when those numbers come in.

The DHS reports 45.4% of Wisconsin residents (2,643,660 people) received at least one dose of vaccine, and 39.5% are fully vaccinated (2,297,163 people). That’s about 13,000 more people fully vaccinated since Friday, but the 7-day average of 16,745 people per day finishing the regimen is the lowest since mid-March, when vaccinations were still limited by age groups and professions.

By our calculations, the 7-day average for doses administered -- 22,646 per day -- is the lowest since January 28. That was six weeks into vaccinations when eligibility was limited to health care workers, some first responders, and nursing homes. Vaccination totals for WBAY’s viewing area are reported later in this article.

As you can expect, children are showing the largest gain since vaccinations just opened up to them late last week. The DHS says almost 1 in 20 kids (4.8%) in the 12-to-15 age group already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That’s a half-percentage point higher than Sunday while other age groups’ percentages grew by just one-tenth of a percentage point or didn’t move the dial at all. Granted, daily vaccination reports always include preliminary numbers as vaccinators continue reporting to the state.

Twelve- to 15-year-olds account for about 6% of the state’s population. Children under 12 make up 14% of the population.

Vaccinations by age group (and increase since Sunday)

12-15: 4.8% received a dose (+0.5)/0.0% completed (none eligible)

16-17: 28.2% received a dose (+0.1)/19.9% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 35.1% received a dose (+0.1)/27.6% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 41.5% received a dose (+0.1)/34.3% completed (+0.0)

35-44: 49.8% received a dose (+0.1)/42.1% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 52.0% received a dose (+0.0)/44.3% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 63.0% received a dose (+0.0)/54.9% completed (+0.1)

65+: 82.8% received a dose (+0.0)/78.0% completed (+0.0)

Vaccinations by gender (and increase since Sunday)

Female: 48.7% received a dose (+0.0)/42.9% completed (+0.0)

Male: 41.5% received a dose (+0.0)/35.5% completed (+0.1)

Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

According to state data, the following number of doses have been administered by each provider in Wisconsin:

Johnson & Johnson – 189,007

Moderna – 2,066,935

Pfizer – 2,620,500

Although the DHS is still calculating final vaccination numbers for the week of May 9, the state currently as reports of 156,217 doses administered to Wisconsin residents, compared to 198,302 the week before. Wisconsin had been above 200,000 doses per week since the week of January 24.

MONDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 118,511 (44.8%) 106,690 (40.3%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,316 (40.6%) 17,794 (35.5%) Dodge (87,839) 31,905 (36.3%) 28,202 (32.1%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,951 (61.3%) 15,590 (56.3%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,948 (38.6%) 35,522 (34.4%) Forest (9,004) 3,549 (39.4%) 3,303 (36.7%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,748 (40.7%) 1,621 (37.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,498 (39.6%) 6,764 (35.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,788 (38.1%) 7,212 (35.3%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,122 (43.2%) 30,846 (39.1%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,356 (38.1%) 13,759 (34.1%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,062 (45.3%) 1,895 (41.6%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,596 (38.5%) 13,414 (35.4%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 82,668 (44.0%) 71,219 (37.9%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,602 (33.3%) 12,198 (29.8%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50,599 (43.9%) 44,563 (38.6%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,451 (38.1%) 17,113 (33.6%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,744 (31.7%) 7,073 (28.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 73,118 (42.5%) 64,313 (37.4%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 209,072 (44.1%) 189,132 (39.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 226,459 (41.2%) 198,369 (36.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,643,660 (45.4%) 2,297,163 (39.5%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Sunday there were 323 patients in the state’s 136 hospitals, with 75 of those in intensive care. We expect updated hospitalization numbers after 3:30 Monday afternoon. While the state reports new admissions each day, the WHA’s daily updates take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating eight COVID-19 patients, two more than what was reported Saturday. For the seventh day in a row, the WHA reports Valley hospitals don’t have any COVID-19 patients in ICU.

The Northeast region’s hospitals were treating 32 COVID-19 patients, with six in the ICU. That’s one fewer patient in ICU since Saturday and two fewer patients overall.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 287 intensive care beds (21.11% of the state’s ICU beds) and 2,201 of all beds (19.69%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 10 open ICU beds (9.61%) among them and a total of 102 available beds (11.95%). However, the region only has one intermediate care bed available out of their total of 29.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 32 open ICU beds (15.45%) and 204 beds of all types (21.33%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

The DHS reports 3,514,059 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

606,274 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

30,250 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,958 died (1.15%)

592,230 are considered recovered (97.7%)

6,820 are active cases (1.1%)

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,753 cases (+1) (12 deaths)

Ashland – 1,267 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Barron – 5,832 cases (82 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,152 cases (19 deaths)

Brown – 31,670 cases (+6) (244 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,368 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,399 cases (22 deaths)

Calumet – 5,808 cases (51 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,405 cases (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,270 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Columbia – 5,463 cases (+2) (57 deaths)

Crawford – 1,723 cases (18 deaths)

Dane – 44,771 (+4) (306 deaths)

Dodge – 11,894 cases (165 deaths)

Door – 2,616 cases (22 deaths)

Douglas – 4,069 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Dunn – 4,666 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,555 cases (107 deaths)

Florence - 448 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,464 cases (+8) (111 deaths)

Forest - 961 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,922 cases (85 deaths)

Green – 3,506 cases (18 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,578 cases (19 deaths)

Iowa - 2,033 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 578 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,642 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,406 cases (+1) (110 deaths)

Juneau - 3,190 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,740 cases (308 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,354 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,816 cases (cases revised -1 by state) (87 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,566 cases (9 deaths)

Langlade - 2,009 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 3,064 cases (64 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,581 cases (70 deaths)

Marathon – 14,739 cases (+1) (188 deaths)

Marinette - 4,181 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,379 cases (23 deaths)

Menominee – 804 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 106,351 (+49) (1,320 deaths)

Monroe – 4,559 cases (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,475 cases (55 deaths)

Oneida - 3,644 cases (+1) (71 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,685 cases (+4) (206 deaths)

Ozaukee – 8,206 cases (89 deaths)

Pepin – 860 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,995 cases (+1) (37 deaths)

Polk – 4,576 cases (52 deaths)

Portage – 6,777 cases (68 deaths)

Price – 1,234 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 21,897 cases (+4) (350 deaths)

Richland - 1,307 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 16,168 cases (+4) (174 deaths)

Rusk - 1,333 cases (17 deaths)

Sauk – 5,873 cases (+1) (48 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,711 cases (26 deaths)

Shawano – 4,712 cases (72 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,767 cases (142 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,967 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Taylor - 1,877 cases (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,547 cases (+2) (42 deaths)

Vernon – 1,930 cases (+1) (39 deaths)

Vilas - 2,268 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,494 cases (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,481 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Washington – 14,730 cases (154 deaths)

Waukesha – 43,836 cases (534 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,903 cases (+3) (120 deaths)

Waushara – 2,168 cases (34 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,201 cases (+2) (197 deaths)

Wood – 7,094 cases (+5) (80 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (includes Saturday-Monday updates) **

Alger - 320 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 651 cases (+2) (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,065 cases (+1) (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,316 cases (+4) (72 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,384 cases (+2) (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,032 cases (+1) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,497 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Iron – 974 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 202 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Mackinac - 436 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,221 cases (+4) (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,780 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 408 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 331 cases (+2) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

