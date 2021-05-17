Advertisement

Budget committee to consider cameras for Capitol officers

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Legislature’s budget-writing committee is set to consider this week whether to buy body cameras for state Capitol police officers.

Gov. Tony Evers’ 2021-23 state budget calls for spending $100,000 to buy 35 to 50 cameras at a cost ranging from $800 to $1,200 per camera.

Costs for storing the footage would depend on the number of cameras.

A state Department of Justice survey of 434 Wisconsin law enforcement agencies found 63% used body cameras. But questions about whether the cameras represent an invasion of privacy surround their use.

The Joint Finance Committee is set to consider whether to authorize the spending for the Capitol officers during a meeting Thursday.

