Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, according to a senior administration official.

The doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according the senior administration official, who previewed the plans on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s official announcement.

It comes on top of the Biden’s administration’s prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June.

The Biden administration has yet to announce how they will be shared or which countries will receive them.

