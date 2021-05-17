Advertisement

Biden to boost world vaccine sharing commitment to 80M doses

By Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce Monday that the U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks, according to a senior administration official.

The doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, according the senior administration official, who previewed the plans on condition of anonymity ahead of Biden’s official announcement.

It comes on top of the Biden’s administration’s prior commitment to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June.

The Biden administration has yet to announce how they will be shared or which countries will receive them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s average of residents completing COVID-19 vaccine series falls below 20,000 for a second day, no new deaths reported
El Ranchito convenience store in Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating robbery at El Ranchito, no injuries reported
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
UPFRONT: Gallagher, Ribble sound off on Cheney’s removal from leadership position
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on...
Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights
LIVE: Biden remarks on COVID response
A bar in Louisville, Kentucky is requiring proof of vaccination in order to go maskless.
Louisville bar owner asks fully vaccinated customers to show proof to go maskless
A bar in Louisville, Kentucky is requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to go maskless.
Louisville bar owner asks fully vaccinated customers to show proof