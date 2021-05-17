Advertisement

Attempted-murder suspect accused of intimidating victims with texts while jailed

Jail bars
Jail bars((Source: KAIT-TV))
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Green Bay park now faces a felony of intimidating a victim, which carries 10 years in prison.

A criminal complaint says an investigator was serving subpeonas to witnesses for Shaquille Hamilton’s trial next month and learned witnesses received text messages from Hamilton, even though the 17-year-old is in the Brown County Jail. Witnesses shared screenshots of text messages from a phone number in the 773 area code.

The investigator checked with the jail and found out Hamilton made over 6,000 phone calls from the jail since his arrest for the 2019 shooting, including several calls to that 773 number. Jail phone calls are recorded, and an inmate is heard continually instructing an unknown male -- believed to be Hamilton’s brother -- with different phone numbers to text, and the messages and responses to type. Those conversations matched the text messages witnesses shared with the Brown County investigator.

Messages included texting a person to “get amnesia,” followed by the message “death before dishonor.” The unknown male is also instructed to send, “Don’t take the deal, don’t betray your man.” He also instructed the man to write, “Due to this being a trial and you being the victim you can’t get in trouble if you admit you was in the wrong....” and “This is a self defense case so just use your brain and the smarts ik (I know) that you got....”

