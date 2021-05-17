Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing Saukville 13-year-old girl

Samantha Stephenson
Samantha Stephenson(Saukville Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Saukville girl who has not been seen since early Sunday morning when she was spotted in the western part of the state.

According to police, Samantha Stephenson was spotted around 5 a.m. Sunday in the City of Menomonie when someone saw her with 19-year-old Brandon Morgan, with whom she is in a relationship.

Both Stephenson and Morgan have made references to going “underground,” the report stated, noting that they have since turned off their phones and cut off all communication.

Investigators expressed concern that Morgan was “in a manic state” and had talked about going to Minnesota. They added that they are unsure what his current intentions are.

When she was last seen, Stephenson was wearing white Rick and Morty hoodie, black sweatpants, glasses, and she did not have any shoes on. According to police, she stands 5′3″ tall, weighs 105 lbs., and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Morgan is 6′4″ tall, weighs 211 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Brandon Morgan
Brandon Morgan(Saukville Police Dept.)

Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Saukville Police Dept. at 262-284-0444.

