A MORE SUMMERY LOOK AND FEEL

Summer isn’t officially here yet, but it seems like we’ll get a taste of the next season this week...

Highs in the 70s are likely through Wednesday, with even warmer 80s heading our way during the second half of the week. Not only will it get warmer, but the humidity will increase a bit from Thursday through Saturday. You might be tempted to run your air conditioning before all too long...

Showers will be possible as soon as late tomorrow and into Tuesday evening. Since moderate drought conditions are still persisting across eastern Wisconsin, we could certainly use the rainfall. At this point, it’s difficult to say whether any severe weather is expected, however it may worth keeping a sharp eye on any storms that develop late Thursday and again late on Sunday... Stay tuned!

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clear and mild. Foggy by the lakeshore. LOW: Around 50

TUESDAY: Some sun, then increasing clouds. Showers possible late, or at NIGHT. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but warm. A few scattered showers or storms. HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, slightly humid and breezy. Late showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Early showers, then sunshine. Warm and a bit humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. A t’shower? HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Left over showers and storms. HIGH: 76

