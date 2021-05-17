Advertisement

88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium at the White House, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Washington. Child tax credit payments are part of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.

But for this year, couples earning $150,000 or less can receive the full payments on the 15th of each month, in most cases by direct deposit. The benefits total $3,600 annually for children under 6 and $3,000 for those who are older. The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 and 2020 tax years, but people will also be able to update their status through an online portal. The administration is also setting up another online portal for non-filers who might be eligible for the child tax credit.

The president has proposed an extension of the increased child tax credit through 2025 as part of his $1.8 trillion families plan. Outside analysts estimate that the payments could essentially halve child poverty. The expanded credits could cost roughly $100 billion a year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway
Coronavirus generic
Wisconsin’s average of residents completing COVID-19 vaccine series falls below 20,000 for a second day, no new deaths reported
El Ranchito convenience store in Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating robbery at El Ranchito, no injuries reported
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
UPFRONT: Gallagher, Ribble sound off on Cheney’s removal from leadership position
A trucker who intervened in a police chase in California says his insurance company won't cover...
Trucker who blocked driver fleeing police says insurance company won’t cover repairs

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2014 file photo, people pass an AT&T store in New York's Times Square....
AT&T to combine media operations with Discovery in $43 billion deal
This photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
An Israeli airstrike early Sunday hit two civilian buildings, killing at least two Palestinians...
Israeli strikes hit Gaza tunnels as diplomats work for truce
May 17 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Taste of summer
Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza building housing AP and Al Jazeera offices, among others....
AP’s top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike that destroyed its Gaza office