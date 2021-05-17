Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: China on Mars and cats in boxes

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s another rover on Mars. Brad Spakowitz has an update on China’s mission to the red planet and how it compares to the landing of NASA’s Perseverance.

Also, we know cats love to sit in boxes, but what about fake boxes? Brad shows you an experiment that created the illusion of a square on a floor and how cats responded to it.

