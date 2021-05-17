1 arrested following multiple pursuits in Dodge County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a person arrested Monday afternoon in Fond du Lac had led members of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on multiple pursuits earlier in the day.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to help members of the Lomira Police Department for a suspicious incident around 12:23 p.m. Monday.

Residents there had reported a man on a motorcycle was on their property, and had told them he was running from police. In addition, authorities say he was driving through yards in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says a sergeant in the area found the motorcyclist and tried to stop it, however a pursuit ended when the suspect began driving off-road.

Soon after, authorities say another resident in the area reported a motorcyclist came to their home in rural Leroy, and stole property under threat of force, and add the suspect prevented them from calling 911.

The cyclist then left the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were given multiple leads regarding the motorcyclist acting suspiciously in various nearby areas during the hours following that incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says shortly after 3 p.m., another sergeant saw the same motorcyclist committing multiple traffic violations, and tried to stop it, however the motorcyclist drove away at a high speed. Authorities followed the motorcyclist until it entered Fond du Lac County.

Later, authorities say the motorcycle was reported to have crashed in the City of Fond du Lac, and a suspect matching the description of the driver was found inside of a business. The person matching the suspect’s description was taken into custody by members of the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol as well as members of the Fond du Lac Police Department.

The suspect, who authorities have not released the name or age of, has only been described as a male as of this time.

Authorities add the suspect is being held at the Dodge County Jail on a probation hold while the investigation is completed.

