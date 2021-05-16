Wisconsin’s average of residents completing COVID-19 vaccine series falls below 20,000 for a second day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s seven-day average of residents completing their COVID-19 vaccine series is continuing to drop, despite everyone who is at least 12 years of age being eligible to receive a vaccination.

According to numbers provided by the Department of Health Services (DHS), the state’s seven-day-average for those completing the vaccine series is below 20,000 for the second straight day.

The last time there were multiple days of that figure being below 20,000 was a three-day stretch from March 26-March 28. The average dropped below 20,000 on Saturday for the first time since March 30.

So far, health officials say 45.3% of all Wisconsin residents received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine -- 2,639,668 people -- and 39.4% have completed their vaccination regimen -- a total of 2,294,673 people.

Wisconsin health officials report more than 4 out of 100 children (4.3%) age 12 to 15 in Wisconsin have already received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine - a total of 12,697 kids. The percentage of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the 12- to 15-year-old age group has grown much faster than the percentages for other age groups in the state.

State health officials reported Friday just 3,456 children in that group had received a single dose of the vaccine, which equals 1.2% of the age group’s population. Keep in mind those numbers may change due to being under-reported, as vaccinators’ reports are still coming into the state since vaccinations just opened to this age group on Thursday.

Vaccinations by age group:

12-15: 4.3% received a dose/0.0% completed

16-17: 28.1% received a dose/19.8% completed

18-24: 35.0% received a dose/27.5% completed

25-34: 41.4% received a dose/34.3% completed

35-44: 49.7% received a dose/42.1% completed

45-54: 52.0% received a dose/44.2% completed

55-64: 63.0% received a dose/54.8% completed

65+: 82.8% received a dose/78.0% completed

Vaccinations by gender:

Female: 48.7% received a dose/42.9% completed

Male: 41.4% received a dose/35.4% completed

Out of the 4,872,575 vaccine doses allocated to Wisconsin, state health officials say vaccinators have administered 4,869,481 since December 13. Vaccination totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed in a table below.

According to state data, the following number of doses have been administered by each provider in Wisconsin:

Johnson and Johnson – 188,512

Moderna – 2,064,963

Pfizer – 2,615,801

Although the DHS is still calculating final vaccination numbers for the week of May 9, the state is currently on track to have fewer than 200,000 doses administered for the second straight week. State records show that hasn’t happened since the weeks of January 10 and 17, when 87,387 and 107,607 doses were given out respectively.

Cases and Deaths - these figures are from Saturday, and will be updated as soon as possible. The DHS is reporting a delay in updating their numbers due to a technical issue for a second day. The delay also affects the county case and death updates.

As of Saturday, more than 3.5 million people in Wisconsin have been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus since February 5, 2020. The state reported 4,308 test results came back on people who were never tested or never tested positive before, and 550 came back positive across 63 counties.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by four Saturday for a total of 6,958, or 1.15% of all cases. Those death were reported in three counties - Dodge, Racine and Waukesha. County case and death totals are being updated later in this article. Wisconsin’s seven day death average has dropped back into the single digits (8) after four straight days of double digits.

Meanwhile, the 7-day case average increased Saturday after dropping daily for the past 13 days. The average increased from 444 to 448 Saturday. The DHS reports the positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive, including people tested multiple times – is at 19.4% as of Friday.

Wisconsin hospitals reported 65 more COVID-19 patients were admitted since Friday morning, the same increase as the day before. Five percent of all coronavirus cases have resulted in hospitalization. The state is averaging 59 hospital admissions a day.

The percentage of cases which are still active -- that is, diagnosed in the past 30 days and not medically cleared – held steady from Friday at 1.2% of all cases. This doesn’t include the so-called “long haulers” who are considered recovered but may feel lingering effects from their infection, such as fatigue or “brain fog.”

Since February 5, 2020, the DHS reports 3,508,069 people were tested in Wisconsin at least once for the coronavirus. Out of these:

605,926 tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

30,189 were hospitalized (5.0%)

6,958 died (1.15%)

591,262 are considered recovered (97.6%)

7,440 are active cases (1.2%)

SUNDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population + Health region) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 118,345 (44.7%) 106,600 (40.3%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 20,267 (40.5%) 17,777 (35.5%) Dodge (87,839) 31,860 (36.3%) 28,176 (32.1%) Door (27,668) (NE) 16,933 (61.2%) 15,584 (56.3%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 39,897 (38.6%) 35,499 (34.3%) Forest (9,004) 3,548 (39.4%) 3,304 (36.7%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,748 (40.7%) 1,621 (37.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 7,493 (39.6%) 6,765 (35.8%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 7,786 (38.1%) 7,212 (35.3%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 34,059 (43.1%) 30,818 (39.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 15,333 (38.0%) 13,742 (34.1%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 2,063 (45.3%) 1,893 (41.5%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 14,586 (38.5%) 13,411 (35.4%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 82,462 (43.9%) 71,101 (37.8%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 13,578 (33.2%) 12,185 (29.8%) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50,491 (43.8%) 44,528 (38.6%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 19,407 (38.1%) 17,094 (33.5%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 7,742 (31.7%) 7,071 (28.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 72,951 (42.4%) 64,221 (37.4%) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 208,790 (44.0%) 188,988 (39.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 225,963 (41.1%) 198,107 (36.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,639,668 (45.3%) 2,294,673 (39.4%)

State health officials are promoting the CDC’s Vaccine Finder website to make it easier to find and schedule appointments near you.

HOSPITAL READINESS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports Sunday there are 323 patients in the state’s 136 hospitals, with 75 of those in intensive care. That’s two fewer patients in hospitals overall compared to Saturday, and nine fewer in ICU. In addition, Sunday’s number of ICU patients is the lowest the WHA has reported since April 14, when there were 71.The state reports new admissions each day, but the WHA’s daily figures take hospital discharges and deaths into account.

Fox Valley hospitals were treating eight COVID-19 patients, two more than what was reported Saturday. For the seventh day in a row, the WHA reports Valley hospitals don’t have any COVID-19 patients in ICU.

The Northeast region’s hospitals were treating 32 COVID-19 patients, with six in the ICU. That’s one fewer patient in ICU since Saturday and two fewer patients overall.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 287 intensive care beds (21.11% of the state’s ICU beds) and 2,201 of all beds (19.69%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation -- are available in the state’s hospitals.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals have 10 open ICU beds (9.61%) among them and a total of 102 available beds (11.95%). However, the region only has one intermediate care bed available out of their total of 29.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 32 open ICU beds (15.45%) and 204 beds of all types (21.33%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. While we use terms like “available” or “open,” a hospital bed can only be occupied if there’s enough staffing to care for the patient, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS WILL BE UPDATED AFTER THE DHS RESOLVES A TECHNICAL ISSUE. (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 320 cases (2 deaths)

Baraga - 649 cases (37 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,064 cases (28 deaths)

Delta – 3,312 cases (72 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,382 cases (59 deaths)

Gogebic - 1,031 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,496 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 973 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 143 cases (1 death)

Luce – 200 cases (2 deaths)

Mackinac - 434 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 4,217 cases (60 deaths)

Menominee - 1,777 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 407 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 329 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

** The Michigan Department of Health does not release reports on Sundays.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19: