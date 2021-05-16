UPFRONT: Gallagher, Ribble sound off on Cheney’s removal from leadership position

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Past and present Green Bay area Congressmen are sounding off after Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives pushed Congresswoman Liz Cheney out of her leadership post.

Cheney, who represents the state of Wyoming, was the Chair of the Republican Conference - the number three GOP leadership position in the house - and was removed on Wednesday.

Lawmakers voted to remove her from that post after she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s claims about election fraud. Local officials and judges around the country have declared there is no evidence Trump was cheated out of a win.

As previously reported, following Cheney’s removal, House Republicans elevated Rep. Elise Stefaniak (R- New York) to the post.

All five of Wisconsin’s Republican House members supported Cheney’s removal, even though current Congressman Mike Gallagher had originally supported Cheney in February.

Gallagher issued this statement regarding Cheney’s removal:

House Democrats under Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi have been ruthless in advancing their radical progressive agenda, and Rep. Cheney can no longer unify the House Republican Conference in opposition to that agenda. We need to take back the House in 2022 and permanently retire Pelosi.”

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, former Green Bay area Republican Congressman Reid Ribble discussed a new group known as “A call for American Renewal”.

The group says its goal is to build a new coalition within the GOP around truth telling.

“The Republican party can not win with Donald Trump, that was proven in November. They just can not win with him, but the reality is they might not be able to win without him either because he has such a strong hold on the base,” said Ribble. “So what we want to do is take a look at the millions and millions of disinfectant voters that are saying the country has moved too far to the left, or too far to the right and the extremists are running the ship. We want to see if there’s a governing coalition there somewhere, in a center-right coalition, that would be willing to come together and be backed by a certain set of principals that we can all unify around.”

Ribble is hoping Cheney will sign onto this, but says the group is focusing more on the American citizens to embrace the new idea.

