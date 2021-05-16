SUNNY AND WARMER ON MONDAY

Areas of dense fog will linger Lakeside into tonight... patchy fog could form elsewhere. It should be a quiet night, and clouds will thin. As skies clear, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 40s. Once any fog lifts for Monday morning, we should be on our way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs will get back into the upper half of the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday should be slightly cooler. We’ll begin Tuesday mostly sunny, but clouds will increase through the day. By the late afternoon or evening, scattered rain showers should move in from the south. There may also be a few rumbles of thunder in the mix as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with occasional, light rain throughout the day.

The end of the week should be a bit more summer-like... with highs into the 80s. It may also feel slightly humid late-week as dew points rise to near 60. Along with the warmer temperatures, additional rain and storm chances are expected late in the week as well. The highest chances will be for Thursday... with lower chances on Friday. Saturday looks mostly dry, but a stray shower seems possible. Another round of more widespread rain/storms looks to arrive late in the day next Sunday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: SE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: E/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Quiet & Dry. Thick Lakeside fog... patchy fog elsewhere. LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. HIGH: 78 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Sunny morning, then increasing clouds. Showers arrive by the evening. HIGH: 73 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain showers. HIGH: 74 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered rain/storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Likely dry, but a stray shower is possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with late-day rain/storms expected. HIGH: 81

