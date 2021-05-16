SPOTTY LIGHT RAIN POSSIBLE TODAY

Patchy dense fog has been seen around the area this morning as low level moisture sticks around. The fog will clear by late morning and then we may see some sunshine through peaks in the clouds late morning and early afternoon. There is a chance for some spotty light showers in the afternoon. Showers won’t be as numerous compared to yesterday, but spotty rain will be possible at times. Highs should get back to around 70° with a light south/southeast wind. Temperatures along the lakeshore will be cooler near 60° as flow will be onshore.

Temperatures will trend warmer throughout the upcoming week with Monday’s highs getting into the middle 70s. Look for similar highs Tuesday and Wednesday. The end of the week could be more summer-like... with highs into the 80s as well as dew points rising making it feel more humid and muggy.

Monday should be dry with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will begin mostly sunny, but clouds will increase and spotty, late-day showers should move in from the south. Scattered, light rain is expected Wednesday. Our weather stays unsettled to end the work week with more chances for scattered rain... even a few t’storms on Thursday and Friday.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: LESS THAN 2′

MONDAY: SE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty, light rain showers. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Quiet & Dry. LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Spotty late-day showers. HIGH: 75 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain. HIGH: 77 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds with a chance for showers... PM thunder possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun. Scattered showers... PM thunder. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Likely dry. HIGH: 82

