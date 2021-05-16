Advertisement

Police: Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.”

Carbajal says the woman, 40-year-old Yui Inoue, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

No other identities have been released.

Police say they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Wisconsin DMV looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Brown County Sheriff's Office wants to identify check fraud suspects
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says subjects identified in investigation of stolen checks
Green Bay Police searching for suspect, vehicle following report of armed carjacking
Coronavirus
State sees jump in number of kids age 12-15 receiving first COVID-19 shot
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israeli strikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City
Not as mild today but warmer weather is on the way!
First Alert Forecast: Not as warm today but warmer temperatures to come!
Walt Disney World has loosened its face mask policies after the federal government loosened its...
Florida’s amusement parks loosen pandemic mask requirements
Arizona's slow-moving election audit continues.
Republican Arizona election official says Trump claim ‘unhinged’