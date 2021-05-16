Advertisement

Person killed in factory accident in Wood County

(Gray)
By Carla Rogner
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin man has died after an accident at a factory Friday night.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Liberty Tire Recycling in the village of Auburndale around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say a worker was pinned under a forklift and was pronounced dead at the science.

Surveillance video shows no foul play was involved and the sheriff’s office has deemed it a work related accident.

The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

