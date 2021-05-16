Occupants unhurt when small plane crashes in state forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say a single-engine plane crashed in the Kettle Moraine State Forest near Whitewater and all three occupants were safely removed from the aircraft.

The Whitewater Fire Department says the crash happened about 9:20 p.m. Saturday and rescue crews extricated the occupants by 2 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Whitewater is about 50 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

