Missing Sheboygan teen found dead, investigation underway

Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a...
Sheboygan Police say the body of 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was found Sunday following a search. He was reported missing by his parents on Saturday.(Horvat Family/Sheboygan Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they are investigating the death of a missing Sheboygan teen who was found dead Sunday.

According to Sheboygan police, 17-year-old Jensen Horvat was reported missing by his parents on Saturday,

Multiple departments, as well as community members, helped search for Horvat.

Officials say citizens who were helping with the search found his body on Sunday.

As of this time, police say there are no indications of foul play, however their investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking all to keep the boy’s family in your thoughts.

