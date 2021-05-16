Green Bay Police investigating robbery at El Ranchito, no injuries reported

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the Green Bay Police Department say no one was injured after what they say was a robbery at El Ranchito late Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the specialty convenience store, located on the 200 block of Webster Avenue, at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect, who officers could only identify as a man at this time, used a knife during the incident, and was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials attempted to track the suspect using a K9 unit, however no one is in custody as of this time.

If you have any information which may help police, you’re asked to call them at 920-448-3200.

