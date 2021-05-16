Advertisement

Ex-priest pleads guilty in Upper Peninsula to abuse

(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) - A former priest who left Michigan years ago has pleaded guilty to a remaining sexual abuse case against him.

Gary Jacobs is accused of sexually abusing teens in the Upper Peninsula in the 1980s.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the 75-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in Dickinson County.

Last month he pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County.

His sentencing in that case will be May 25.

The sentencing for the Dickinson County case is set for July 2.

The Diocese of Marquette has said Jacobs was removed from ministry in 1988 and left the state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office wants to identify check fraud suspects
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office says subjects identified in investigation of stolen checks
Looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Wisconsin DMV looking to make road test waiver program permanent
Green Bay Police searching for suspect, vehicle following report of armed carjacking
Coronavirus
State sees jump in number of kids age 12-15 receiving first COVID-19 shot
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2009 file photo, Damon Weaver, 10, walks in a park near his home in...
Kid reporter who interviewed Obama at White House dies at 23

Latest News

(Image: File photo)
Occupants unhurt when small plane crashes in state forest
Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car
House Republicans voted in a closed-door meeting Wednesday to oust Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of...
UPFRONT: Gallagher, Ribble sound off on Cheney’s removal from leadership position
Help wanted: 300 strong swimmers to fill lifeguard positions