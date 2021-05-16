Consumer First Alert: fight fraud by participating in Pass It On campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Simply passing the word on about a scam can protect your family, friends and neighbors.

A call log shared by a fellow Action 2 News team member shows a list of 25 junk calls in one day, and he never picked up.

Consumer advocates are campaigning to encourage people to “Pass It On” and share what they know to protect someone from a scam, or fraud.

“‘Pass It On’ is a consumer education program developed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the idea of Pass It On is that older consumers have a lifetime of experience and they can prevent people from being victims of fraud,” says Ann Stahl, an Investigator for the FTC.

Wisconsin’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection tracks calls into their consumer hotline, and the number one complaint is about social security scams.

Moving into the number two most complained about scam is fake Amazon calls and e-mails.

In the third spot for the month of April is the Publisher’s Clearinghouse Scam. The fake prize scams will ask you to send money to collect your prize.

Remember these items to help fight fraud:

Don’t trust Caller ID

Hang up on robocalls

Use call blocking on landline and cell phones

AARP has advice on how to talk to your parents, grandparents, or other older people regarding why something is a scam.

Government agencies such as Social Security or Medicare don’t make calls and ask you for your personal information - they already have it on file.

Don’t blame or shame others - many older people are embarrassed, and they don’t want to tell their children they got caught in a scam, or lost money.

Instead, encourage them to pass it on in order to protect friends and neighbors - experts say that it works.

“We are hearing from community groups that there is a big demand from this and it’s successfully building on this, and they can educate each other through their social networks than any other way,” says Stahl.

Watch the video below to learn more about “Pass It On”.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.