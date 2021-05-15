Advertisement

Traveling dinosaur exhibit to stop at Resch Expo

The Dino Stroll exhibit is coming to the Resch Expo Center in Ashwaubenon in June.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A traveling dinosaur exhibit will be making a stop in Northeast Wisconsin next month.

The exhibit, titled “Dino Stroll”, will travel to the Resch Expo on June 26th and 27th, and will feature more than 75 life-like animatronic dinosaurs.

Guests will be able to explore fossils, skeletons and learn about dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous period throughout the exhibit.

“It’s a show, it’s an experience, it’s educational and all of the dinosaurs have name plaques that talk about their history,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of Dino Stroll. “It’s really a lot of great family fun entertainment.”

The exhibit’s stop at the Resch will be the only one it makes in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets, which start at $19.99. Children who are under the age of 2 will be able to enter for free, as well as military members and veterans. Military members and veterans must show your Military ID or papers at the event’s entrance.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. both days.

To learn more about the exhibit, CLICK HERE.

